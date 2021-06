The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of June 06, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 411.

The latest fatalities are two women: a 70-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 65-year-old from Demerara-Mahaica. They died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical facility.