Murder convict among two escapees from Lusignan Prison

A murder convict is one of two prisoners who have escaped from the Lusignan Prison.

Efforts are now underway to capture Shazam Khalil, also known as ‘Boi,’ 28 of Lot 53 Shields-town, West Bank Berbice, who was admitted to prison on August 19th, 2016 and is supposed to be serving a life sentence with parole after 24-years, and Andrew Chang, 26, of Lot 73 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Deme-rara, who was admitted to prison on April 20th, 2021 for a break and enter and larceny offence.

In a statement, the Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot stated that the men were discovered missing from the Lusignan Prison’s Quarantine Sec-tion at about 7.30 am yesterday.