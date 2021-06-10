Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured

Andrew Chaung, one of the two prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Tuesday is back in police custody and is expected to face an additional charge.

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot yesterday confirmed that Chaung was handed over to the ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary, George-town around 3pm by his sister and fiancée.

Chaung, 26, of Lot 73 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was subsequently handed over to the Guyana Prison Service.