Parika girl dies in accident

A 12-year-old girl is the country’s latest road fatality following an accident at Farm, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) just after 3 pm yesterday.

Dead is Varshanie Ramroop of Parika Façade, EBE. According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, Ramroop had just disembarked a minibus on the southern side of the road and was in the process of crossing the road in front of the minibus when she was hit by the right side of the front of a motor pick-up.

The pick-up, GXX 7522 was being driven by owner Benjamin Parks of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara.

The release added that as a result of the collision Ramroop fell on the road surface where she suffered severe head injuries. She was picked up in an unconscious state and escorted by police to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at West Demerara Regional Hospital Mortuary for a post mortem while a notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver of the motor pick-up.