Mother of Farm child who died in accident still awaiting police update

The mother of 12-year-old Varshanie Ramroop, who was hit down while crossing the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo in June, is asking that the police be more active in addressing the matter.

Reshma Ramroop, when contacted by this newspaper stated that she is awaiting an update from the Guyana Police Force on the matter involving her daughter.

The mother who stated that she is frustrated over the entire incident, noted that an inquest was recommended and she is presently awaiting further details.