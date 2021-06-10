Owner refuses to cut dangerously hanging coconut tree

Dear Editor,

There is a tall coconut tree rooted in my neighbour’s yard at Onderneeming Sandpit in Region #2 hanging dangerously over other nearby residential plots and could cause extensive damages unless it is not cut down. The owner is adamant against doing so and with me being the one definitely to suffer the most by being nearest to it, contact was made with two government agencies, but it was just useless. Firstly, with a female Environmental Health Assistant at the Suddie Office who made it known that she could only intervene in a situation where a tree overhangs over the gutters of a house. And secondly, from her advice with the Suddie Regional Democratic Council (R.D.C) where a promise was made to look into the matter but this is yet to done after several weeks. It now seems likely that contact would have to be made with the minister of communities having regard to the fact that such a simple matter cannot be resolved at the Regional level. Too late to cry shall be when something seriously happens although it could well have been avoided knowing fully well that prevention is always better than cure and a stitch in time saves nine.

Sincerely,

Sohan Seemangal