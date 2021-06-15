Dharry ready to shake off ring-rust

Elton ‘The Guyanese Gladiator’ Dharry is ready to shake off some ring-rust.
The United States of America based bantamweight informed Stabroek Sport yesterday that he will be matching gloves with Nicaraguan, Julio Buitrago on July 17 at the Forster Community Centre in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Dharry, who got the confirmation of his opponent yesterday, stated that he will use the ring date as a tune up fight for the more important title bout here in September where he is scheduled to headline the ‘Superhero’ fight card.