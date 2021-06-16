Murder accused gets 18 months for prison break

A murder accused who escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison last April was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail.

The prisoner, Kenraul Perez, 27, of Mabaruma, North West District, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with escaping from lawful custody.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was subsequently sentenced.

Perez is accused of murdering Berbice labourer Tribhowan Singh, whose lifeless body was discovered with stab wounds on a rice farm in February, 2018.

The murder is said to have stemmed from a land dispute. Perez was only charged in relation to the crime in January of this year.