No quorum for crucial GECOM meeting

A crucial statutory meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) scheduled for yesterday was cancelled after two opposition-nominated members requested permission to attend the funeral of long-time PNCR member Winston Bentham.

Bentham, the first chairman of the party’s youth arm, died on June 1 at 88 years. According to Commissioner Vincent Alexander he informed GECOM Chair, ret’d Justice of Appeal Claudette Singh that he had been asked to deliver a tribute at the funeral which was scheduled at the same time and the meeting and therefore asked to be excused from the meeting. Commissioner Charles Corbin also chose to attend the funeral depriving the Commission of the quorum necessary to proceed.

It had been expected that GECOM would debate the three motions which have been brought for the removal of the Chief Election Officer, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) and Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo.