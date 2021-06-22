Mayers aims to showcase his all-round abilities

Known for a sensational start to his Test career with the bat, Kyle Mayers is on a mission to show the world that he is a complete all-rounder.

Mayers made his Test debut back in February against Bangladesh, following up his first innings score of 40 with a dream 210 not out to see West Indies to a three-wicket win over the hosts.

Since then he has gone on to score another half century and most recently was dismissed for 12 in the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

His average currently sits at 52.77; among the highest of current West Indies batsmen but while he is more known for his batting, his bowling has also been decent.

Mayers started his career as a bowling all-rounder but it was an ankle injury two years ago that had reduced his workload with the ball. However, while his batting has improved, he is already working his way back to bringing his bowling on par with his exploits in the other department.

The medium pacer has developed a knack of taking wickets at crucial times when given the chance to bowl in the Test arena.

Mayers has 10 Test wickets, averaging 28.75 with his most recent exploits being his match haul of 6-47 in the ongoing Test.

Among his victims were South Africa’s captain, Dean Elgar and former captain, Quinton de Kock in the first innings.

Those wickets were vital as Elgar’s departure with a ball pitching on a good length and coming back in ended a half-century resistance with de Kock for the fifth wicket while de Kock’s wicket proved to be the break through that allowed West Indies to wrap up the lower order swiftly.

He followed up that performance with 3-19 in the second innings that limited the visitor’s already sizable lead.

The 28-yar-old seam bowler when asked about his all-round prowess at the end of the day’s play responded, “I always try to let people know when I get the opportunity to bowl that I can bowl to be a complete all-rounder is what I want to be at the end of the day so every opportunity I get to bowl I try to show my worth and to be as best as I could.”

Mayers’ first-class record with the ball is also good with 76 wickets with a best of 6-29. He has three five-wicket hauls under his belt and averages 22.43. In the shorter formats he has proven himself a useful seam option with 69 List A wickets and 16 in T20s.