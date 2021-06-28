Fuel theft seen behind boat fire deaths

The theft of fuel appeared to be behind the deaths of three men in an explosion at a wharf at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara on Saturday as several laden jars were found in the trunk of a car belonging to one of the deceased

The deceased have since been identified as sixty-year-old boat captain of Beehive, Essequibo, Seepersaud Persaud; twenty-nine-year-old sailor Damion Dias of Sarah Johanna, Region Four and White Water, Region One and forty-year-old sailor, Mark Mangal of Riverstown, Essequibo Coast.

They died when the vessel, the Canada Club, burst into flames at the Friendship wharf. Investigations revealed that at the time of the incident, the vessel was docked on the western side of another vessel ‘Rowenar’.