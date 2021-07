Another person has succumbed to Covid-19 and 96 new cases were recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reported that the country’s death toll as a result of the virus increased to 469 after a 52- year-old man from Region Four passed on June 29. He died while receiving care at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, the 96 new cases increased Guyana’s total confirmed cases to 20,055 and these came after 1,550 tests were done, taking the total number of tests to date to 188,859.