The police need to increase their presence in farming communities

Dear Editor,

I read with deep sadness the killing of Mr. Aubrey Jonas, a farmer, allegedly by his nephew, twenty-seven-year-old Melroy Moore, both of Leguan. This is really tragic, but it raises another issue that our police force does not take seriously. That is the issue of praedial larceny. This offence raises great passion in farmers. This is understandable. After all crops take time to grow. In the process famers invest a lot of time in nursing their crops. It is quite a lot of work and demands care and patience. It is only natural that they become incredibly angry when their crops are stolen. To add to their anger and frustration is the way the police dealt with this crime. Often, they ignore the farmers, giving them little attention or satisfaction. This is a very dangerous and tense situation existing in all the farming communities on our coastal areas. I urge the police to take steps to send a strong message to the larcenists. Otherwise we can have many more Jonas/Moore situations.

Sincerely,

Rafeena Nazim