GPSU urges action against gov’t over failure to meet for wage talks

After being told by the Ministry of Public Service that it will not meet with the union within the stipulated timeline on wage negotiations, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has officially complained to the Chair of the Trade Union Recognition Board Dr Nanda Gopaul and called for government to be appropriately sanctioned.

“GPSU is recommending that the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board enforces Section 23 (3) of the Trade Union Recognition Act 1997 and takes action to strongly condemn the inaction of the Government of Guyana, without delay,” the union, in a letter to Gopaul dated July 13 and seen by Stabroek News, states.

The section referenced indicates that an employer who does not negotiate in good faith with a duly recognised union has committed an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $28,000 and $500 for every day after judgement that the remain in breach.