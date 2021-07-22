Guyana News

E-Networks submarine cable to create ‘significant’ opportunities in Essequibo – President

President Irfaan Ali (second from left) with Prime Minister Mark Phillips (second from right), Vishok Persaud (left) and Rakesh Puri. (Office of the President photo)
The landing of the E-Networks submarine fibre optic cable in Essequibo, a first for the region, is considered to be a “significant” development for the county that will create numerous opportunities for socio-economic development, job creation and wealth generation, according to President Irfaan Ali.

An Office of the President press release on Tuesday said these remarks were made during a brief meeting that included E-Networks Chairman, Rakesh Puri; CEO, Vishok Persaud; and Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; at the Office of the President.