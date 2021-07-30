Cops awaiting legal advice on Providence fatal stabbing

The Guyana Police Force is awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how to proceed in the killing of Anthony Pakanram, who was stabbed by his former partner on Sunday.

Commander of Region Four (B) Mahendra Sewnarine, when contacted yesterday, stated that the file on the matter was returned to the DPP’s Office with additional information that was requested. They are presently awaiting a response.

The police had reported that Pakanram, called ‘Max,’ was stabbed by his common-law wife, who police said he had been threatening with a knife.