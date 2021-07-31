Unity Village taxi driver caught with over 11 pounds of imported ganja

A taxi driver was on Thursday arrested after being found with over 11 pounds of imported marijuana.

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) reported on Friday that the 23-year-old Uday Monilall, a taxi driver of Unity Village, East Coast Demerara, was arrested at the Parika Ferry Stelling on Thursday and escorted to the CANU headquarters.

According to initial investigations, CANU officers, intercepted Monilall with a haversack after he arrived at the Parika Stelling via a speedboat. Officers conducted a search of his person and the haversack and found five “brick like” objects that contained what was suspected to be cannabis.

After his arrest, the suspected cannabis was analyzed and weighed and found to be imported marijuana called ‘poppy’, and weighing about 5.248 kilogrammes (11.56 pounds) with a street value of over $1 million.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations.