White ball matches completed

By Joseph `Reds’ Perreira and Tony McWatt

With the West Indies schedule of white-ball matches, in both the T20 and 50 Over ODI formats having been concluded, Caribbean cricket attention will now swing towards Jamaica’s Sabina Park for the forthcoming West Indies-Pakistan two Tests Series. The first of the two Tests will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and the second from August 20-24.

The T20 matches, which were initially scheduled to be five each against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan, were intended to provide the West Indies with adequate pre-tournament match-play preparation for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup to be staged in the UAE this coming October.