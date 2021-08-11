Ann’s Grove biker breaks leg in Rupert Craig accident

A motorcyclist last week suffered a broken leg after he was involved in an accident at Rupert Craig Highway and Conversation Tree.

According to the police, Lincoln Leitch, 35, of Lot 2 Ann’s Grove East Coast Demerara, was involved in an accident with an unknown car last Thursday, at about 11.50 pm in the vicinity of Rupert Craig Highway and Conversation Tree.

Details of the accident are currently unknown. However the matter was reported to the police and they were informed that the motorcyclist underwent surgery yesterday at the GPHC to repair a fractured right leg. His condition is regarded as stable.