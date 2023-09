Members of the New Amsterdam Prison Task Force on Monday uncovered a quantity of ganja on an inmate.

In a press release, the police said a black plastic bag with the ganja, was found in his long boots.

The discovery was reported to the police at Central Police Station, who weighed the ganja, which amounted to 144 grammes.

The 24-year-old inmate is serving a 12-month sentence for simple larceny.