Cullen accident victims remain critical, transferred to GPHC

Ameer Samad and Roria Persaud, the two Zorg, Region Two residents who were injured when they crashed into a tree along the Cullen Public Road, remain critical and they have been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) for further treatment.

Samad, 23, the driver of the vehicle who is said to have suffered severe head injuries, was transferred by the Suddie Public Hospital to the GPH in an unconscious state. Persaud, 18, who had suffered head injuries, was also transferred after her condition worsened.

The accident occurred around 11.52 am last Saturday along the Cullen Public road. The police have said Samad was a car, PRR5427, south on the eastern driving lane of the road and was allegedly speeding when he lost control and collided with a “popular tree” on the Cullen Public Road. There have been several deaths in that area of the road in the past.

According to Oma Devi, the mother of the injured driver, she is still in a state of shock and it hurts her to see her son lying speechless on the hospital bed. She is, however, thankful that nothing worse happened.

Samad and Persaud were picked up by public-spirited persons and transported to the Suddie Public Hospital. This newspaper understands that persons were passing when they saw the accident victims and immediately went to aid them.