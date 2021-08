Two days after three men were charged, the police last night issued wanted bulletins for three more suspects in last week’s $58 million robbery at Wallison Enterprise in Kitty.

The wanted men are Antonio Maraj, called ‘Pluckin’ and ‘Thuggy;’ Dequan King, called ‘Titus’ and ‘Quanie;’ and Jamal Hazel.

Maraj and Hazel are suspected to have been two of the three robbers who were seen in security footage carrying out the crime, while Dequan is the suspected to be their getaway driver.