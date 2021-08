The Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation championships will head to Guyana in 2024.

This was announced by president of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess. Guyana last hosted the competition back in 2004 at the National Cultural Centre, where it could possibly be held once again.

Bess is currently leading the Guyana delegation and also functioning as the manager and coach for the team in El Salvador.