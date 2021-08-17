Flooding at Eteringbang seen as severest in long time -more food and cleaning hampers needed

Residents and visitors have said that flooding at Eteringbang in Region Seven is the deepest it has been for a long time following torrential rains.

This is according to a release yesterday from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) which over the weekend conducted an assessment in the Cuyuni River area and provided relief supplies.

Eteringbang and other parts of the country have been in and out of deep flooding in the last few months.

The CDC said that the National Emergency Monitoring System received reports that an average of 80 households, commercial entities and farmlands were inundated at Eteringbang and as such, dispatched a small survey team along with 80 food hampers, 200 cleaning hampers and 10,000 water purification tablets.