Labourer remanded on break-in charge after trying to mislead court

A labourer, who is accused of a break-in and theft, was on Monday remanded to prison after trying to mislead a city court.

Andrew Ridley, 29, of Lot 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a Georgetown Court and he pleaded not guilty to the charge that between August 11, and August 12, at Lot 59 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke into the dwelling house of Ayanna McKean, and stole items, including textbooks, a cellphone and bags, amounting to $70,240 in value.

Ridley told the court that he was innocent and that he was travelling home when the police arrested him. He further said that he had not faced the courts since 2006.