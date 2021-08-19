The president should be wary of the ballot box

Dear Editor,

Many Guyanese, myself included, were deeply disappointed by the governance of the Coalition and wanted them out of office through the ballot box. I was among those who supported now President Ali in his campaign. Sincerely, I, like many I am sure, thought like many, his Government would have stood with the people and made genuine attempts to uplift their well-being. While I cannot discount that several efforts have been made to that end, I also cannot ignore what appears to be a sidelining of the ordinary people.

Certainly, we have all received our cash grants and several other reliefs granted through the budget. But I contend given our wealth and economic performance much more can be done for the people. What I find most disturbing is that the business community seems to get the hog of the government benefits. It appeared to me that as soon as the businesses just exhales a small whimper, the Ali Administration comes running to their aid. At the same time, we have many of our ordinary Guyanese crying out for help and we do see that same haste. While I know that it is popularly held that the private sector is the engine of growth, the fuel for that engine remains the ordinary people. President Ali is certainly not a novice politician and is fully well aware that it is the people, not the businesses that will keep him and his Party in Government.

I appeal to the President to have an even handed approach. Meet the people and their representatives and not be seen as cozying up to the private sector at every turn and bend. It is disappointing that I recognize that the President, as far as I know, has not even met the trade unions of Guyana to listen to their concerns. But scores of meetings have been held with the private sector. While the workers and the ordinary people may not be in the monied class they have the final say at the ballot box and the President should be wary about that.

Sincerely,

Patricia Persaud