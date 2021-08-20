Rosignol man fatally stabbed

A Rosignol, West Bank Berbice man died after he was beaten with a piece of wood and stabbed while leaving a shop in his neighbourhood yesterday afternoon.

Dead is Feroze Khan, 48, of Carriage Road, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. The police yesterday afternoon said that a manhunt was on for the suspect who has since been identified by an eyewitness.

According to information gathered, around 2 pm yesterday Khan was at a grocery shop at Bennet Dam, Rosignol when the suspect entered and purchased a bottle of water after which he left.