Suspect in Trinidad woman’s disappearance to be charged with murder

(Trinidad Express) One week after he surrendered to police, the suspect in the disappearance of Shanice Cooper will be charged with her murder.

Overnight, investigators returned to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed against the 37-year-old man, from El Socorro.

They were given instructions to charge the suspect with her murder.

A week ago, the suspect surrendered to officers of the Homicide Bureau at Tunapuna police station, in the company of his attorney, Fareed Ali.

The Express was told that the man was maintaining his innocence, despite the evidence which investigators have that appears to identify him as the culprit in her disappearance.

A witness had come forward and claimed that the accused had confided with them certain utterances about Cooper’s disappearance.