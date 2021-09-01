Unions go to court over COVID-19 measures

Three of the trade unions which represent workers in the public service have approached the High Court in an attempt to have the COVID-19 emergency measures requiring that proof of vaccination or a negative test be provided by public servants before they can access their work-place declared unconstitutional.

According to a Fixed Date Application made on behalf of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and umbrella body the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) then President David Granger exceeded his authority when he issued the first COVID-19 emergency measure in March 2020. They have therefore called for the measures to be quashed.

In the interim they have asked the Court to grant an injunction preventing the state from implementing the vaccination require-ment and to order the government to stand the cost for regular COVID-19 testing of public servants.