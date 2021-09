Suspect still in custody over gunning down of couple in Sophia -second person being sought

As the police investigation into the murders of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend, Shanicka Forde continues, one person remains in custody and the hunt is on for a second individual.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the suspect in custody is the father of Forde’s child.

Blanhum said investigators conducted a search at the home of another suspect but he was not located.