Ali and Cabinet for Region Two outreach

President Irfaan Ali and the Cabinet will today begin a two-day government outreach in Region Two.

The Office of the Presi-dent (OP) has announced that Ali and Cabinet members will lead several teams across all communities of the region for direct engagements with residents, including women, youth, farmers, private sector representatives and members of the religious community.

In a statement issued yesterday, OP noted that the outreach, which is the fourth such activity since the PPP/C’s return to office, is particularly crucial, coming on the heels of the devastating floods across the country that severely impacted people’s livelihoods and the continued national impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.