90% of soldiers have received first dose of COVID vaccine

Roughly 90% of the members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The GDF, through the GDF Public Affairs Department, made the disclosure on Thursday.

In addition, over 43% of its members have been fully vaccinated.

In July, the GDF had informed its members that effective from Monday, July 19, those who had not received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine would be required to produce a negative COVID test result every two weeks to verify their status.

Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, through the GDF Public Affairs Department, had previously told this newspaper that the Force has a responsibility to ensure that its members are “fit and healthy” to defend the country at all times.