Walsh concerned with batting display of WI Women

Head coach of the West Indies Women team, Courtney Walsh has expressed his concern over the batting unit of his side following their loss in the second One Day International against South Africa Women yesterday.

The head coach admitted the team didn’t bat well and rolled over for just 120 which saw them losing by nine wickets in Antigua.

“I think we didn’t bat well, we won the toss and didn’t bat well, 120 is not a score you could probably fight along with and I am sure the players are as well… I don’t think the wicket is a 120 wicket so that’s where it all went wrong, I think,” Walsh stated after the match.