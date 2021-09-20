Rev. Sheerattan-Bisnauth is a Minister of the Presbyterian Church in good standing

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness and concern that we read the letter in the Sunday Stabroek (Sept 19), which is published with the intention of discrediting Rev. Pat Sheerattan-Bisnauth, the first woman to study theology and be ordained in the Guyana Presbyterian Church (GPC) in 1984. She has served as Moderator of the National Synod and as Parish Minister. Rev. Sheerattan-Bisnauth is a well-known, respected and celebrated Caribbean Theologian who has served in Guyana, the Caribbean and worldwide, and is recognized for her significant contribution to the ecumenical movement.

We hereby verify that Rev. Pat Sheerattan-Bisnauth is a Minister of the GPC in good standing. She was elected as Moderator of the National Synod at an Emergency (Pro ReNata) Synod on September 19, 2020 (with 72% quorum), to lead the church in a time of crisis and brokenness. It is unfortunate that such a letter is published when the church is seeking ways to address the crisis with ecumenical support and working with members to find a godly solution towards peace, healing and restoration; and ultimately to support unity and dialogue across the country, as was the spirit of our letter, published last Friday.

We pray for light and love to overcome darkness and intolerance, and for healing within the church and the nation. May God bless and strengthen us all in this time of the dreadful Covid-19 pandemic and our striving towards One Guyana.

Sincerely,

Rev. Christopher Williams –

Moderator, Demerara Presbytery

Elder Nandraney Kishun,

Moderator, Berbice Presbytery

Elder Leila Mansarally, Moderator,

Essequibo Presbytery

Rev. Gaitri Singh Henry, Interim

Moderator, Burns Memorial

Presbyterian Church and Clerk of

the Demerara Presbytery

(for the) Guyana Presbyterian

Church