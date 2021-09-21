Work continuing to make Rose Hall factory operational

The government’s current focus on the sugar industry is making the Rose Hall Factory operational and a single bid was last Thursday received to fix the roof of the boiler house of that estate.

With an Engineer’s estimate of $26.4M, Memorex Enterprise was the lone bidder for the project and submitted a bid pegged at $31m.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Sunday told this newspaper that government is forging ahead with plans to reopen closed estates and of primary focus is the one at Rose Hall.