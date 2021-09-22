COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise

A total of 164 persons were up to yesterday morning hospitalized across Guyana with COVID-19 and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony reiterated that the number of institutionalized patients is growing, especially unvaccinated persons.

Speaking during his daily COVID-19 update, Anthony stated that as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so too are hospitalizations, particularly those persons who are unvaccinated along with those who are partially vaccinated.

“As cases would go up in the general population, you would see that we are also going to get more hospitalized patients, especially among persons who did not take the vaccine,” he said.