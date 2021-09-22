Environment board to hold hearing on proposed Itaca quarry

The Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) will be facilitating a public hearing tomorrow into all appeals submitted against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision not to require an impact assessment for the York Investment Inc quarry mining project.

The hearing will be held at 2pm at the EPA on Ganges Street, Sophia.

Earlier this year, the EPA had announced that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required for the York Investment Itaca Quarry Mining Project to be located at the confluence of the Essequibo River and the Epikuru Creek, Region Three.