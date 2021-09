The Guyana senior women’s national football team will play Puerto Rico in two friendly matches and will be encamped there in October as the squad accelerates its preparations for the initial round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

According to a press release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) the Lady Jags will participate in a week-long training camp in the US island territory.

They will arrive October 18th and depart October 24th.