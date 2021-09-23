Adventure residents say hole in road poses danger

Residents living in Adventure and the neighbouring community of Airy Hall, Region Two, are calling on the Regional Administration and the Ministry of Public Works to conduct maintenance works on the main public road.

Residents reached out to Stabroek News and complained that the “hole” is getting larger daily and no one seems intent on fixing it. Residents explained that they took pictures and personally sent them to the various Ministers in the Government, but to date, the issue remains unchanged.

“When the hole was very small we called the regional people and even the NDC officials and told them but nothing was done; instead the hole is getting bigger and deteriorating” a resident related.