$780 million contract signed for restoration of City Hall

After decades of prevarication and neglect, restoration works on the iconic City Hall structure in Georgetown will finally get underway with the signing of a $780 million contract

The ceremony was held in the compound of City Hall and saw Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall along with the Minister within the ministry, Anand Persaud, signing the contract for the restorative works. The contract has been awarded to Fides Guyana Incorporated.

According to reports, the expected restoration of the historic building is said to be a collaborative effort between the Local Government Ministry, the City Council, and the European Union.