Chess federation readies for biennial meeting

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) holds its biennial chess meeting via Zoom conferencing on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 18:00 hours. Financial members are invited to attend the meeting.

The GCF advised its membership that a list of those “who have met the membership eligibility criteria can be found on the GCF’s Facebook page and its website Guyana-chess.org.” Further, October 24 is the last date by which any claims and objections could be made by members who believe themselves eligible, but are not on the list, or who wish to object to any name(s) that are on the list. It is also the closing date for the payment of membership fees. The window for all the above closes at 18:00 hrs, the GCF said.