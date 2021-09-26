Lasy Update: 945.38 Movement: -0.0%
Current Update: 945.38 YTD Movement: 36.642%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)
The Lucas Stock Index remained unchanged during the third period of trading in September 2021. The stocks of three companies were traded with 403,740 shares changing hands. There were no Climbers or Tumblers. The companies whose stocks were traded were Banks DIH (DIH), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL). The respective traded quantities were 341,150; 62,000 and 590. The LSI closed at 945.38.