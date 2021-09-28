PM promises reliable power supply after $1.4B in upgrades at Canefield Plant 

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday assured that there would be a stable and efficient power supply with the completion of major upgrades costing $1.4 billion to the Canefield Substation, in East Canje, Berbice.

Phillips, who delivered the feature address at the commissioning of the upgraded substation yesterday, acknowledged the challenges faced in regards to power generation but pointed out that the upgrades were groundbreaking as he noted that never before in the history of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has there been the installation of a “reactive compensator in the transmission network.”

He said, “This upgrade will provide reliable, stable, and efficient power in our system and is a first in many steps towards my government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of GPL with regards to sustainable power generation to our citizens.”