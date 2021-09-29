Cricket suspended but other sports active – Massiah -recommends meeting with Task Force on the way forward since GCA clubs are almost 100% vaccinated

Competitions Chairman of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Shaun Massiah says that almost all the clubs under the association have responded well to the call to be vaccinated but with the latest suspension of cricket activities, is recommending a meeting for the Task Force to discuss the way forward.

Massiah made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with this publication yesterday.

According to the Transport Sports Club first division all-rounder, “We were looking to resume in September whereby we sought permission from the National Task Force and they requested us to ensure all players were vaccinated before we restarted.”