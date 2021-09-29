Wilbert Benjamin Memorial 70-mile race set for Sunday

The inaugural Flying Ace Cycling Club-organised Wilbert Benjamin Memorial 70-mile road race will pedal off this Sunday in Berbice.

The event is the first major event for the club this year and will see riders from across the country gather at the front of Benjamin Sports Store, Fyrish, Corentyne from 10.00 hours and head to Springlands Police Station where they will turn around and head back to the starting point in pursuit of the checkered flag.

President and coach of the club, Randolph Roberts, confirmed yesterday that the race is expected to see around 50 of the country’s best riders take to the starting line.