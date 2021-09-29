Positive COVID-19 tests force GFF to halt women’s U-17 training programme

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has halted the local training of the Women’s U17 programme following the discovery of two positive COVID-19 cases among their provisional locally based player pool last week.

This was confirmed by an official statement from the federation yesterday.

According to the release, “As the GFF continues to work assiduously to ensure that all players and staff remain safe during this unprecedented time of this ongoing pandemic, it is imperative that the COVID-19 protocols as approved by the National COVID-19 Task Force be strictly adhered to, including the weekly testing of players. In relation to our National U17 team that is in preparation for the Concacaf U17 Qualifiers, on receipt of the test results, it was noted that two of the players had returned a positive test result.