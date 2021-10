Allicock to lead strong Guyana team to World boxing C/ships —staggering cash prizes for medal winners

The Guyana Boxing Association will be sending its largest team to the World championships later this month to Serbia.

The five-man team is made up of four boxers and one coach.

The boxers are Olympian, Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas. AIBA Three Star, Sebert Blake will take on coaching duties. The World championships are scheduled for October 26 to November 6 in Belgrade, Serbia.