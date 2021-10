Sports academy must happen, failure not an option —says Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.,

“Failure is not an option,” proclaimed Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., during his closing remarks at the inaugural Sports Conference held on Saturday at the National Cultural Centre.

Ramson Jr., stated that the sports academy and other ideas which were talked about during the panel discussions for the development of sport locally “must happen”.

