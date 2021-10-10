RHTYSC Assistant Secretary/CEO receives house from RHTYSC teams

Earlier this week, three teams from the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) handed over a new house to the club’s Assistant Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Simon Naidu.

The three teams were Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 and first division teams along with their Vitality Under-23 counterparts.

The handing over of the house was the fulfillment of a commitment made by RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster to Naidu after he sought Foster’s assistance to upgrade his family home which was in a state of disrepair and to construct a lower flat for him and his family.