Maxim Mangra emerged atop of a large field of golfers to take the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Open tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course.

Mangra, popularly called `Danny’ finished with a net of 65, the same as Andre Cummings and Jeetendra Dhanpat but was adjudged the winner after a count-back.

The champion, who played off a handicap of 15, took 80 strokes to complete the course ahead of Dhanpat who had the best gross of the day, 73.